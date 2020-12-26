scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 26, 2020
Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus test positive for COVID-19

Two other Manchester City staff members have also tested positive for coronavirus, and all four are self-isolating.

By: Reuters | December 26, 2020 8:57:37 am
Kyle Walker celebrates scoring a goal. (Reuters)

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker have tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Two other City staff members have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and all four are self-isolating.

“Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition,” City said in a statement here.

City, eighth in the league table, host Newcastle United on Saturday before visiting Everton on Monday.

