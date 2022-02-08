Shocking: Premier League defender Kurt Zouma filmed kicking pet cat across his house

Premier League ace and West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma was filmed slapping and kicking his cat like a football across his kitchen floor.

In a horrifying video Zouma, 27, can be seen chasing the petrified animal across his room as the cameraman laughs. According to The Sun, the footage was most likely filmed a day after the Hammers’ FA Cup win over non-league Kidderminster Harriers. Zouma’s brother, Yoan, is believed to have filmed the incident before uploading it on Snapchat.

A video obtained by The Sun allegedly shows footballer Kurt Zouma kicking and hitting his cat. It’s absolutely disgusting and disturbing footage. I hope he is prosecuted for animal cruelty. pic.twitter.com/3K7xMeHh5j — Emily Hewertson 🇬🇧 (@emilyhewertson) February 7, 2022

Zouma issued an apology for his actions and claimed that it was an isolated incident.

“I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video,” he said. “I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

“They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again.”

West Ham also released a statement that said: “West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated.

“We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals.”

The Sun also quoted a source privy to the incident saying that the Bengal cat, an expensive breed of a domesticated cat, created a mess in Zouma’s house which left the defender fuming.

“It seemed that Kurt had got angry at the cat for accidentally smashing some sort of vase and tearing down a light fixture from the kitchen cupboard.

“But what he does next is completely unacceptable. Kurt kicks it, throws shoes at it, and then slaps it. The poor cat looked so scared.”