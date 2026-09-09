Dortmund’s Karetsas hospitalized after circulatory problems ends UCL debut

Dortmund's Konstantinos Karetsas lies on the pitch injured during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Konstantinos Karetsas debut UEFA Champions League match ended after 25 minutes when the teenager slumped to the ground in the match against Villarreal on Tuesday night. “Konstantinos Karetsas had to leave the field due to circulatory problems. Kosta is doing well under the circumstances and is on his way to the hospital for further tests,” Dortmund said in a statement.

The incident transpired in the first half when the 18-year-old Greek player passed the ball to a teammate and then signalled to the referee before sitting down. Karetsas was treated laying down then taken away on a stretcher. The score was 0-0 at the time in what was a 3-2 win for Dortmund.