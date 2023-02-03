scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

‘I still have it in my throat, it will stay for life’: Kolo Muani on his last minute miss in World Cup final against Emi Martinez

Martinez's save in extra time led to the game going into penalties and La Albiceleste sealing a 4-2 win to lift their first World Cup since 1986.

Argentina's Emi Martinez saves Kolo Muani's last attempt in extra time in the 2022 World Cup final. (AP)
Listen to this article
‘I still have it in my throat, it will stay for life’: Kolo Muani on his last minute miss in World Cup final against Emi Martinez
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

3-3. World Cup final. A one on one chance against goalkeeper with seconds left on the clock to score the winner. 24-year-old French forward Randal Kolo Muani had a shot at glory against Argentina in Doha last year. 

Having come off the bench in the tournament decider at the Lusail Stadium, Muani was set free on goal late in extra time with only the Argentina number one Emiliano Martinez in his way.

However, his right footed take would be blocked by Martinez, who stooped low and spread his left leg out to block the shot. Muani recently shared the emotional weightage of the miss.

“I still watch it, I know it off by heart,” he told beIN Sports. “In my head, I said to myself – Randal, you have to shoot now. I tried to shoot towards the near post but the goalkeeper made a very good save. But there were other options. I could have lobbed him, or find Kylian Mbappe (who was free on the left). But in the moment, I didn’t see him. It’s only when you watch back that you discover the other options. It’s too late. It still sticks in my throat and it’ll be there for life.”

Martinez’s save in extra time led to the game going into penalties and La Albiceleste sealing a 4-2 win to lift their first World Cup since 1986.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...

France on the other hand, missed out on becoming the first team since Brazil (1958 and 1962) to win back to back World Cups, having won the tournament in Russia four years back.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 21:57 IST
Next Story

‘Saw him take out a bat, we ran in fear’: Colleague of parking attendant thrashed in Delhi

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 03: Latest News
close