‘I still have it in my throat, it will stay for life’: Kolo Muani on his last minute miss in World Cup final against Emi Martinez

3-3. World Cup final. A one on one chance against goalkeeper with seconds left on the clock to score the winner. 24-year-old French forward Randal Kolo Muani had a shot at glory against Argentina in Doha last year.

Having come off the bench in the tournament decider at the Lusail Stadium, Muani was set free on goal late in extra time with only the Argentina number one Emiliano Martinez in his way.

However, his right footed take would be blocked by Martinez, who stooped low and spread his left leg out to block the shot. Muani recently shared the emotional weightage of the miss.

"I still have it in my throat, it will stay for life."

“I still watch it, I know it off by heart,” he told beIN Sports. “In my head, I said to myself – Randal, you have to shoot now. I tried to shoot towards the near post but the goalkeeper made a very good save. But there were other options. I could have lobbed him, or find Kylian Mbappe (who was free on the left). But in the moment, I didn’t see him. It’s only when you watch back that you discover the other options. It’s too late. It still sticks in my throat and it’ll be there for life.”

Martinez’s save in extra time led to the game going into penalties and La Albiceleste sealing a 4-2 win to lift their first World Cup since 1986.

France on the other hand, missed out on becoming the first team since Brazil (1958 and 1962) to win back to back World Cups, having won the tournament in Russia four years back.