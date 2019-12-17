Present for 10 World Cups, Kolkata’s Pannalal Chatterjee passes away

Pannalal Chatterjee passed away at 86 (Source: I-League Twitter) Pannalal Chatterjee passed away at 86 (Source: I-League Twitter)

He was India’s ambassador at 10 World Cups so it didn’t seem like too much of a stretch to imagine that he, and his aged wife Chaitali, would be present at the 2022 World Cup. But that wasn’t to be, as Pannalal Chatterjee passed away Tuesday, at the age of 86.

Popularly known as ‘Panu da’, Chatterjee died at the Kothari Hospital in Kolkata’s Alipore, and is survived by his 78-year-old wife. His passing was mourned on social media by football fans:

The journey started in 1982 in Spain, and reportedly began because the football-crazy couple were spending a summer with a friend in London and decided to make the trip to watch the World Cup.

We were in London and managed a ticket to a match in Spain. We were bowled over by the carnival atmosphere of our maiden outing at the World Cup and vowed to travel to every World Cup thereafter. So far we have managed to keep our promise, Pannalal told The Indian Express in a 2010 interview.

Over 10 World Cups, the couple witnessed the famous ‘Hand of God’ from Diego Maradona, posed for a photograph with Brazilian legend Pele and even saw the 7-1 crushing of their beloved Brazilian team by Germany.

“Watching the ‘Hand of God’ occurring right before my eyes, well, how can you expect anything else to top that memory,” Chaitali told PTI before leaving for the 2018 World Cup, when asked about her favourite memory.

Pannalal was a former employee of the Kolkata Port Trust employee and said the couple saved whatever they earned by renting out rooms in our home.

“We dont have kids. Football is our only child and whatever we spend,we spend on something we love, he had explained.

Pannalal admitted he wasn’t much of a football player, but credited his stint with Kalighat and Kidderpore clubs in the Calcutta Football League with helping him understand the game better. He was also the youngest governing body member of the Indian Football Association (IFA) in 1971.

The Kolkata resident said that they carried the tricolour to every World Cup, where they were asked when India will play football. Pannalal admitted he had even started to believe the tournament would come to India, but admitted that the way things were going he never saw that happening.

