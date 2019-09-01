Kolkata derby, Calcutta Football League 2019 Live Score, Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Football Live Score: Old rivalry resumes

Calcutta Football League 2019 Live Score, Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Football Today Match Live Score: Defending champions Mohun Bagan take on East Bengal in the much-anticipated Kolkata derby clash of the 2019 Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division ‘A’ at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

The I-League runners-up East Bengal, under Alejandro Menendez, start as favourites against Mohun Bagan who are still grappling to find a perfect combination under fellow Spaniard Kibu Vicuna. The last season’s derby saw both team play out a 2-2 draw while East Bengal, who have six points from three matches to occupy fourth place, won both their legs against their arch-rivals in the I-League.