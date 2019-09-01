Kolkata derby, Calcutta Football League 2019 Live Score, Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Football Live Score: Old rivalry resumes

Kolkata derby, Calcutta Football League 2019 Live Score, Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Football Live Score: Old rivalry resumeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/kolkata-derby-calcutta-football-league-2019-highlights-mohun-bagan-vs-east-bengal-5956147/
Calcutta Football League 2019 Live Score, Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Football Today Match Live Score: Defending champions Mohun Bagan take on East Bengal in the much-anticipated Kolkata derby clash of the 2019 Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division ‘A’ at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.
The I-League runners-up East Bengal, under Alejandro Menendez, start as favourites against Mohun Bagan who are still grappling to find a perfect combination under fellow Spaniard Kibu Vicuna. The last season’s derby saw both team play out a 2-2 draw while East Bengal, who have six points from three matches to occupy fourth place, won both their legs against their arch-rivals in the I-League.
East Bengal: Laldanmawia, Kamalpreet Singh, Marti Crespi, Mehtab Singh, Abhishek, Kassim Aidara, Pintu Mahata, Lalrindika Ralte (c), Brandon, Ronaldo Oliviera, Marcos Jimenez de la Espada
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as India's old football rivalry takes stage. Mohun Bagan and East Bengal clash in Calcutta Football League 2019 at Salt Lake Stadium. Stay tuned for live score and updates here.
In his first derby test, Vicuna's biggest concern would be to organise his porous defence which has already leaked five goals in three matches to succumb to seventh place in their title defence with four points. Their poor backline also cost them a record 17th title bid in the Durand Cup as Gokulam Kerala's Marcus Joseph easily scored a brace in a 2-1 win in the final. The likes of Gurjinder Kumar and Lalchhawnkima have been caught off-guard many times and Vicuna will have to heavily rely on his trusted lieutenant Fran Morante in the central defence to check the two East Bengal attackers -- Jaime Santos and Bidyasagar Singh.
Subs: Asheer, J Santos, Boithang, Thononba, Samad, Bidyashagar, Mirshad, Manoj, Rohlupia
Mohun Bagan: Debjit Majumdar, Fran Morante, Gurjinder Kumar (c), Chullova, Nongdamba Naorem, Ashutosh Mehta, Surabbudin Mallick, Joseba Beitia, VP Suhair, Francisco Javier Gonzalez, Sk. Sahil
Subs: Shilton Paul, D'Silva, Faiaz, Romario Jesuraj, Britoo, Salvador, Subha, Arijit, Imran
