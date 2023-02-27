scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Klinsmann named South Korea head coach

"I know that the Korean national team has been improving and achieving results over a long period of time," Klinsmann said in a statement.

Jurgen Klinsmann has formerly coached Germany and United States. (Reuters)
Juergen Klinsmann has been named head coach of South Korea, the country’s football association said on Monday.

Former Germany coach Klinsmann replaced Paulo Bento, who stepped down following South Korea’s defeat by Brazil in the World Cup last 16 in December. The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Klinsmann had signed a contract until the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“I am honoured to follow in the footsteps of the great coaches who have led the Korean national team, from Gus Hiddink to my predecessor, Paulo Bento. I look forward to doing my utmost to help the team achieve success at the upcoming Asian Cup and the 2026 World Cup.”

After retiring as a player in 1998, Klinsmann was Germany head coach from 2004-06 and led them to a third-place finish at the 2006 World Cup on home soil.

Klinsmann’s first match in charge of South Korea will be a home friendly against Colombia on March 24. The KFA said Klinsmann’s coaching team had not been finalised, adding that the German would live in South Korea for the duration of his tenure.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 15:49 IST


