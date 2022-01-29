Kiyan Nassiri, son of East Bengal legend, scripts historic hattrick as Mohun Bagan win Kolkata Derby

Kiyan Nassiri announced himself at the big stage on Saturday after a dream debut in the Kolkata Derby where he came off the bench and scored a sizzling hattrick. He netted his first (which was also the equalizer for ATKMB) with his first touch of the game. But the drama unfolded in extra time as Kiyan went on to net two more clinical goals which not only earned him a hat-trick but scripted a memorable 3-1 victory for ATKMB over rivals East Bengal.

With this Nassiri becomes the fourth player in the history of Kolkata Derby to score a hat-trick and also the youngest goal-scorer for ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL.

But what makes it even more unique is that he did it against a side for whom his father, Jamshid, had scored 72 goals. Iran national Jamshid was a fan-favorite among East Bengal fans in the 80s.

Jamshid, who currently resides in Kolkata, hailed from Iran and then came to India where he found his home on the football field. His partnership with Majid Bishkar is fondly remembered to date.

Jamshed & Kiyan Nassiri become the first father-son duo to score in the #KolkataDerby. pic.twitter.com/jUH4pgrbfT — Sanjeeb Mukherjea (@sanjeebmukhrjea) January 29, 2022

For young Kiyan football was always in his blood and he grew up listening to stories about the Kolkata Derby.

“I have heard about it. I have been told how intense and how exciting it was to play in the derby and my father always looked forward to these matches,” Kiyan had said in an interview with indiansuperleague.com.

“I have not got a chance to get hold of any footage. I have heard stories from various people and my father’s friends about the games back then so it makes me wonder how games were back then,” he added.

Kiyan played the junior I-League for Mohammedan Sporting at the age of 16 before making it to the senior level in the Calcutta Football League. He was then picked into the Mohun Bagan U-19 team before being selected in the senior team for the 2019-20 I-League campaign.