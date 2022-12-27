scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

‘King, get better. So much faith’: Former rival Romario wishes Pele a speedy recovery

On December 25th Pele’s daughter put up an Instagram picture with her father after doctors had earlier confirmed that the Brazilian legend’s kidney and heart problems had worsened since he had been admitted to the hospital.

Romario wishes Pele.Romario and Pele despite representing the same nation had their differences in the past. (Screengrabs)

Former Brazil player Romario has wished Pele a speedy recovery.  Speaking to Ge Globo he said “King, get better. So much faith. The whole world is looking and praying for you. Improvements! I kiss your heart.”

Pele is hospitlised at Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital where the 82-year-old football legend is being treated for worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems. Romario and Pele despite representing the same nation had their differences in the past.

Romario in 2007 had called Pele “a poet when he doesn’t speak”

Pele had responded to the claims and had said: ‘There are lots of people who don’t really know what they want and simply attack the past.

‘But I’m a Catholic and I believe that God always forgives the ignorant, so I forgive the ignorant.’ Pele added.

Read |Pele’s family gathers at Sao Paulo hospital for Christmas

“We’re still here, in the fight and in the faith. One more night together,” Kelly Cristina Nascimento wrote on her Instagram, with a picture showing one half of the legend.

The Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, where Pele is being treated, had released a statement on earlier this month saying that the colon cancer that was afflicting the Brazilian legend had shown ‘progression’ and that he would be needing ‘more extensive care to treat kidney and heart failure’. A few moments after that statement, another daughter of Pele, Flavia Arantes, in a joint statement with Nascimento had announced that the 82-year-old would be spending Christmas in the hospital.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 15:04 IST
