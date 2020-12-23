scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Top news

Kieran Trippier banned for 10 weeks over betting rules breach, says FA

Kieran Trippier denied seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8, which were said to occur in July 2018, and requested a personal hearing.

By: Reuters | December 23, 2020 7:43:32 pm
Kieran Trippier plays as a right wing-back for Atletico Madrid. (File)

Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 pounds following a breach of betting rules, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Trippier, 30, denied seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8, which were said to occur in July 2018, and requested a personal hearing.

“An independent regulatory commission was appointed to hear the case, with four of the alleged breaches found proven and three dismissed during a subsequent personal hearing,” the FA said in a statement.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The suspension, which includes all football-related activity, begins on Wednesday following an application to world soccer’s governing body FIFA, the FA added.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Australia win pink-ball Test by eight wickets, take 1-0 series lead against India
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 23: Latest News