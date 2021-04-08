scorecardresearch
Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney out for four to six weeks with knee ligament injury

By: Reuters |
April 8, 2021 11:41:56 am
Kieran Tierney in action for Arsenal in the Premier League. (Reuters)

Arsenal left back Kieran Tierney will be sidelined for four to six weeks with a knee injury while midfielder Martin Odegaard is a doubt for Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final clash against Slavia Prague, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Arsenal said Tierney, who was forced off with a knee problem just before halftime in a 3-0 loss to Liverpool over the weekend, sustained ligament damage to his left knee.

“Surgery will not be required and it’s hoped that Kieran will be back in full training within four to six weeks,” the club said in a statement.

Arsenal added Odegaard has been “experiencing discomfort to his right ankle” since he returned from international duty with Norway. The club are also without David Luiz for a few weeks after he was operated on for a knee injury.

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, who missed the Liverpool game with thigh injuries, and Granit Xhaka are back in training and available for selection.

