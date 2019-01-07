Toggle Menu
Khalid Jamil joins Mohun Bagan as head coachhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/khalid-jamil-joins-mohun-bagan-as-head-coach-5527360/

Khalid Jamil joins Mohun Bagan as head coach

Khalid Jamil had coached Aizawl FC to an I-League title triumph in 2016.

Khalid Jamil, Khalid Jamil East Bengal, East Bengal Khalid Jamil , Khalid Jamil sacked, East Bengal coach, sports news, football, Indian Express
Having guided Aizawl FC to their maiden I-League triumph, Jamil was roped in amid fanfare with a two-year contract. (Source: File)

Mohun Bagan on Monday announced the signing of Khalid Jamil as their next coach, less than 24 hours after Shankarlal Chakraborty stepped down following their shock I-League defeat to debutantes Real Kashmir.

Jamil had coached Aizawl FC to an I-League title triumph in 2016, considered one of the biggest achievements in the history of Indian domestic football.

The Kuwait-born Indian was then signed by East Bengal in the next season only to part ways after failing to win the I-League and Super Cup last season.

“With immense pleasure, we wish to inform you that Khalid Jamil has been appointed as the new head coach of Mohun Bagan Senior football team for the remainder of 2018-2019 football season,” Mohun Bagan said in a statement.

Advertising

“Please note that the Team will resume training on Tuesday at Mohun Bagan ground under the new head coach.”

The Mariners lie on sixth position on the I-League table with 15 points from 11 games, having also lost the derby to East Bengal last month.

They have a packed home calendar with four successive matches at the Salt Lake Stadium, including the return leg derby on January 27.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Real Madrid was the only choice: Brahim Diaz
2 AFC Asian Cup: Win against Thailand best match of my career, says Sunil Chhetri
3 Pep Guardiola's message to Liverpool as Kevin De Bruyne returns