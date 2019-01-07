Khalid Jamil joins Mohun Bagan as head coach

Mohun Bagan on Monday announced the signing of Khalid Jamil as their next coach, less than 24 hours after Shankarlal Chakraborty stepped down following their shock I-League defeat to debutantes Real Kashmir.

Jamil had coached Aizawl FC to an I-League title triumph in 2016, considered one of the biggest achievements in the history of Indian domestic football.

The Kuwait-born Indian was then signed by East Bengal in the next season only to part ways after failing to win the I-League and Super Cup last season.

“With immense pleasure, we wish to inform you that Khalid Jamil has been appointed as the new head coach of Mohun Bagan Senior football team for the remainder of 2018-2019 football season,” Mohun Bagan said in a statement.

“Please note that the Team will resume training on Tuesday at Mohun Bagan ground under the new head coach.”

The Mariners lie on sixth position on the I-League table with 15 points from 11 games, having also lost the derby to East Bengal last month.

They have a packed home calendar with four successive matches at the Salt Lake Stadium, including the return leg derby on January 27.