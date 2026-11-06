Khalid Jamil names India squad for upcoming New Zealand friendlies

India head coach Khalid Jamil on Friday announced a 23-man squad for the upcoming 2-match friendlies with New Zealand in the November FIFA International Match Window. The Blue Tigers will face the All Whites on November 12 and November 15 in Auckland and Christchurch, respectively. A major change in the squad was the omission of veteran goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Bijoy Varghese, Muhammad Suhail and Liston Colaco, who are currently part of the ongoing SAFF Championship 2026 squad, have been named in the team, so they will not continue in the tournament in Dhaka and will instead link up with Jamil’s squad heading to New Zealand.