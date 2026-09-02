Turning point for Indian football: Jamil on matches vs Brazil, Uruguay

India head coach Khalid Jamil said that playing teams like Brazil and Uruguay will be a turning point in Indian football. India are scheduled to play 3 high profile friendlies with Panama, Brazil and Uruguay on September 26, October 3 and October 6 respectively.

“Yes, it will be a turning point for Indian football. We are playing Brazil for the first time in history. We must think positively. We must focus on only one thing. India must go ahead. Our main target is next year, 2027, Asia Cup qualification. Before that, we are playing with strong teams. This is a very good thing happening for Indian football,” Jamil told PTI in an interview on Wednesday.