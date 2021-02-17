Khabib gets Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick jersey after PSG thrash Barcelona: Watch

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov was in the stands when Kylian Mbappe’s Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Barcelona 4-1 away in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday.

What made the evening even more special was the Russian fighter left the Nou Camp with the perfect souvenir on Tuesday night: the jersey from hattrick hero, Mbappe.

Mbappe, who had not scored in the Champions League knockouts for two years before Tuesday, smashed PSG into the lead in the 65th minute while Moise Kean took advantage of some woeful Barca marking to head in a third goal for the visitors in the 70th.

The insatiable Mbappe looked hungry for more though and, after being denied his third goal by Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, he completed his treble in the 85th minute by curling the ball past the German into the top corner.

Mbappe, who became the first player to score a visiting hat-trick at the Camp Nou since Andriy Shevchenko in 1997.

“I’ve always wanted to give the best of myself with PSG, this shirt means a lot to me,” added the Frenchman.

“It’s a shirt that means a lot to me. I haven’t always succeeded and maybe I’ll have bad games, but I’ve never been someone to hide, even if I make mistakes.”

The Catalans now face another daunting task in turning this tie around when they visit the Parc des Princes on March 10.

