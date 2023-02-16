scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Watch: Kevin De Bryune pushes Mikel Arteta away in a heated altercation

Earlier in the game, Arsenal fans threw bottles at De Bryune to which he responded in an ice-cold manner by winking an eye. Arteta previously worked under Pep Guardiola in Manchester City as part of the coaching team.

Kevin De Bryune pushes Mikel Arteta away during the clas between Manchester City and Arsenal. (Videograb)
Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bryune has pushed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta away during the game between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates stadium on Wednesday.

In a heated altercation, the Belgian international lost his cool when the ball went out of play and he went to pick it up near the Arsenal dugout where Arteta tried to intervene.

Earlier in the game, Arsenal fans threw bottles at De Bryune to which he responded in an ice-cold manner by winking an eye.

Arteta previously worked under Pep Guardiola in Manchester City as part of the coaching team.

De Bryune scored in City’s 3-1 over Arsenal to go to the top of the Premier League. Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland have also been on the score sheet.

Going into halftime both the teams were 1-1 with Bukayo’s Saka’s penalty for Arsenal. However, City made a roaring comeback in the second half.

“If you give three goals away the way we did that gives them the game. It’s a shame because we really had them,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

“The margin for error against them is virtually zero. We did a lot of simple things wrong.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said, “They were better than us in the first half but we stepped forward in the second and were still in it and in the end, the quality of the players made the difference.”

Man City and Arsenal are both level on points with 51 each. However, Arsenal has a game in hand.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 08:38 IST
