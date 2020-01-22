Kevin de Bruyne forges Premier League history with another assist

Kevin de Bruyne leads the league with 15 assists. (Source: Twitter) Kevin de Bruyne leads the league with 15 assists. (Source: Twitter)

Kevin de Bruyne leads the Premier League’s assists charts with a league-high 15 assists after he provided a finely weighted cross directly onto the path of Sergio Aguero for Manchester City’s winner at Sheffield on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Belgian playmaker made Premier League history with his assist on Tuesday as he became the first player to provide 15 or more assists in three different seasons. Previously, he has racked up 18 assists in 2016/17 season, and 16 assists in 2017/18 season.

Kevin De Bruyne is the first player to provide 15+ assists in three different Premier League seasons: 2016/17: 18 assists

2017/18: 16 assists

2019/20: 15 assists Now, just Thierry Henry’s record to break. pic.twitter.com/0339mGKsMh — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 21, 2020

Having won the Premier League Playmaker of the Season award in its inaugural season in 2017/18, he is eyeing his second accolade this season as he has a healthy lead over second-placed Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has nine assists from a right-back position.

Behind them are Norwich City’s Emiliano Buendia, Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and David Silva, and Tottenham Hotspur’s Heung-min Son, who all have seven assists.

De Bruyne is also leading the league with most key passes per match (3.7) and total big chances created (21). In all competitions, he has 17 assists this season with one coming in the UEFA Champions League and another in the League Cup.

At the rate which he is going, de Bruyne is on his way to break the Premier League record of registering most assists in a single season, which was set by Thierry Henry with his 20 assists in 2002/03 season.

De Bruyne is also having his most prolific season in front of goal in the Premier League, having netted seven times already in 22 appearances. His personal high is eight goals which he achieved during Manchester City’s centurion season.

Manchester City are currently sitting second in the table with 51 points from 24 matches, 13 behind league leaders Liverpool who have two games in hand.

