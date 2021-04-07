scorecardresearch
Kevin De Bruyne signs Manchester City contract extension until 2025

Kevin De Bruyne, who has won seven trophies since joining Manchester City in 2015, is reported to be earning over 300,000 pounds a week.

By: Reuters |
April 7, 2021 4:40:12 pm
Kevin De Bruyne won the PFA Player of the Year award last season. (File)

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2025, the Premier League leaders said on Wednesday.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Belgian De Bruyne, who has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and four League Cups as well as the 2020 PFA Player of the Year award since joining City in 2015 from German side VfL Wolfsburg, said in a statement here.

“Since joining City… I have felt at home. I love the fans, my family are settled here in Manchester and my own game has developed really well.

“This club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximise my performance, so signing this contract was a straightforward decision. I am playing the best football of my career and I honestly feel there is more to come.

“(Manager) Pep (Guardiola) and I see football in the same way. Having that relationship with a manager is so important to me because our objectives are totally aligned and we want the same things.”

De Bruyne has played 255 games in all competitions for City, scoring 65 goals and assisting 105.

