Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Kevin De Bruyne’s free kick gives Man City 1-0 win over Leicester

Youri Tielemans nearly equalized for Leicester in the 53rd with a spectacular volley from outside the area that forced a reaction save from Ederson as he tipped the ball onto the crossbar.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in action with Leicester City's Nampalys Mendy . (Reuters)

Kevin de Bruyne’s perfectly-struck free kick was enough to overcome the absence of Erling Haaland as Manchester City went top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday.

De Bruyne curled in a set piece from 25 yards that went over the Leicester wall and in via the post in the 49th minute to secure a victory that lifted City one point above Arsenal ahead of the Gunners’ game against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

City had dominated the first half but lacked a clear focal point in attack after Haaland was ruled out with an ankle problem, the first time the Norway striker has missed a game this season. Julian Alvarez was given his second league start of the season instead but couldn’t carve out many openings despite City laying siege to Leicester’s goal for much of the match.

That was as close as Leicester came to rescuing a point. Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho wasted two decent chances when he shot well wide after being teed up in the area and then forced a fairly comfortable save from Ederson.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 09:11:27 pm
