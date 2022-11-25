scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Kevin De Bruyne admits emotions can get the better of him

The Manchester City player said it was difficult to expect him to replicate his club form even if he wanted to do so on the World Cup stage.

elgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after the match . (REUTERS)

Belgium playmaker Kevin De Bruyne said on Friday that he needed to reign in his frustrations at the World Cup after several belligerent displays in his side’s first game but said sometimes his emotions got the better of him.

De Bruyne, 31, waved his arms in frustrations in the direction of coach Roberto Martinez in the first half of his country’s opening Group F match at the tournament in Qatar as Canada dominated the midfield exchanges. He did not celebrate when Michy Batshuayi scored a counter-attack goal near the end of the first half that eventually ensured an unconvincing 1-0 win for Belgium on Wednesday.

He was also involved in a finger-wagging exchange with teammate Toby Alderweireld as Belgium delivered an under-par performance, despite being second in the FIFA rankings.

“I do know that my reactions are not always good. I also look for moments afterward to find that peace but people know that it’s my way to help the team play better and get more out of the game,” he told a news conference at Belgium’s team base on Friday, 48 hours ahead of their next match, against Morocco. “But of course, I also have to learn to react in a better way. Every now and then the emotions spill over but that’s also part of the game.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan

The Manchester City player said it was difficult to expect him to replicate his club form even if he wanted to do so on the World Cup stage.

“We can’t play in the same way as Manchester City. As a national team you have to adapt to the players you have around you. Does it frustrate me sometimes? Yes, but I should show that less although that is the perfection I strive for.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

De Bruyne’s prickly side is also well-known at club level. “With Kevin sometimes it depends on his mood, sometimes he is a little bit like this … Grrrrr …. when he is a little bit not happy,” City manager Pep Guardiola has said previously.

Advertisement

On Friday, De Bruyne said he was delighted to hear that Guardiola had signed a new deal with the club. “It makes my life a lot easier. The way he leads the team is very clear and I feel very comfortable with him. Both our contracts run to 2025, so that makes it easier. I could not be happier.”

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 06:33:40 pm
Next Story

Name missing from CBI chargesheet, emboldened Sisodia seeks apology from PM Modi

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 25: Latest News
close