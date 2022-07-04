scorecardresearch
Kessie joins Barcelona as free agent after leaving AC Milan

By: Reuters
July 4, 2022
Barcelona said Kessie has signed a contract until June 2026 and his buy-out clause would be set at 500 million euros ($522.80 million). (Twitter)

Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie has joined Barcelona on a free transfer after leaving AC Milan, the LaLiga club announced on Monday.

Barcelona said Kessie has signed a contract until June 2026 and his buy-out clause would be set at 500 million euros ($522.80 million).

The 25-year-old left AC Milan at the end of his contract in June after helping the Italian club win their first Serie A title in 11 years last season.

Kessie, who can contribute in attack and defence, has 58 caps for Ivory Coast.

Barcelona came second in LaLiga last season, finishing behind rivals Real Madrid.

Madhya Pradesh script history with maiden Ranji Trophy triumph
