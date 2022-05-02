Kerala win seventh Santosh Trophy crown, prevail against Bengal in penalty shootout

In front of more than 26,000 fans, in a cauldron of noise at the Payyanad Stadium in Malappuram, hosts Kerala won their seventh Santosh Trophy title beating West Bengal in a penalty shootout (5-4), an encore of their 2018 triumph against the most successful team in the history of the national football championship.

Both teams were tied at 1-1 at the end of extra-time. Two terrific headers from Dilip Orwan (Bengal) and Muhammed Safnad (Kerala) in the extra-time took the game to the penalties. In the tie-breaker, Kerala converted all their shots while Bengal’s Sajal missed his. Sanju, Bibin, Jijo Joseph, Jesin TK scored for Kerala in the shootout. Orwan, Bablu Oran, Tanmoy and goalkeeper Priyant scored for Bengal. Interestingly, during the penalty shootout, Kerala changed their regular goalkeeper Midhun with Hajmal.

This is Kerala’s first win in a Santosh Trophy tournament on home soil since the 1990-91 edition in Kochi.

Orwan put Bengal ahead in the 97th minute. Supriya Pandit’s cross from the right was met by Orwan with a powerful header to which Kerala goalkeeper Midhun had no answer. In the 117th minute, Safnad equalised for Kerala. Incidentally, it was another cross from the right wing that led to the goal. Noufal, who had been a livewire ever since he came on in the second half, put the ball into the box and Safnad jumped high and beat the Bengal defenders to make it 1-1.

Earlier, Kerala coach Bino George went in with the same line-up from their semifinal win against Karnataka and kept their five-goal hero Jesin TK on the bench. Bengal coach Ranjan Bhattacharya made one change to his starting line-up from the semifinal against Manipur as Nabi Hussain Khan replaced Basu Deb Mandi at the back. The move immediately paid dividends as Nabi Hussain almost put Bengal ahead in the third minute. He leapt right for a corner from Fardin but his header went just wide.

Bengal dominated early proceedings with more possession and better moves in the final third. In the 19th minute, Kerala got a free-kick and their captain Jijo Joseph, who had already struck from a free-kick in the tournament, was expected to trouble the keeper. But his shot was weak and straight into the hands of Bengal goalkeeper Priyant Singh.

In the 23rd minute, a cross from Orwan from the left ball met an unmarked Mahoitosh Roy. But he missed the target as Kerala breathed a sigh of relief. After that attack, however, Kerala got into the game. Bengal wingback Jay Baz kept Kerala’s attacks through the left under check.

In the 38th minute, Jesin TK came on for Viknesh M, who had missed a sitter five minutes ago. Jesin manufactured his first chance with clever footwork and a left-footed shot from 25 yards out which hardly tested the goalkeeper in the 63rd minute.

Noufal’s introduction made Kerala’s move sharper in the second half and he almost did the trick for Kerala in the injury time. He darted forward and squared the ball into the penalty area but Shighil could not keep his shot down. For Bengal, Nabi Hussain Khan and captain Monotosh Chakaladar were rock-solid at the defence as they stopped free-flowing Kerala from scoring for the first time in the tournament.