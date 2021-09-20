Kerala to host Santosh Trophy main round next year

The 75th Santosh Trophy for the national football championship will be hosted by Kerala at Payyanad Stadium in Malappuram next year. This was announced by V Abdulrahman, Sports Minister, Kerala.

Addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday after an interaction with an All-India Football Federation team Abdulrahman added that Kerala will soon become the football hub.

“Now that Kerala has opened up in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, stadiums too will be opened up soon. The state will host more national and international events soon,” the minister said.

It may be recalled that the zonal matches of the national championship was scrapped last year due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Kerala will also be considered for future national camps for the junior and sub-juniors too.

The national camps including for the World Cup qualifiers will help develop the game as local players, clubs teams will get a chance to play the campers.

Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi will also host international teams consisting of four countries including India in the senior women’s championship. The national camps for the national women’s team too will be held in Kerala.

Orientation classes for both coaches and referees too will be organised directly by the AIFF, according to the AIFF official.