Kerala floods: AS Roma to auction shirts for relief funds

Italian Serie A club AS Roma pledged support for the flood victims in Kerala who witnessed one of its worst natural disasters in decades. More than 150 lives have been lost along with a widespread loss to property in the southern state of India. Expressing solidarity with them, the Roman club pitched in to help by declaring that the club will auction off five match-worn shirts of its first team players to raise money to donate to the disaster fund.

“After #ASRoma’s first home match of the Serie A season, the club will auction off five match-worn shirts from our first team players to help raise money to donate to the disaster fund to #RebuildKerala,” the club wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Earlier the Indian national team footballers also promised support to the victims of flash floods in Kerala. Bengaluru FC has also sent relief aid to the State.

UPDATE: After #ASRoma‘s first home match of the Serie A season, the club will auction off five match-worn shirts from our first team players to help raise money to donate to the disaster fund to #RebuildKerala #KeralaFloods #KeralaFloodRelief #RomaCares https://t.co/ntpHnYNJub — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 23 August 2018

Earlier, the club had expressed solidarity with the survivors in Kerala and stated, “The thoughts of everyone at #ASRoma are with those affected by the floods that have caused so much devastation in #Kerala. We’re in touch with the authorities to see what support we can offer. Fans can make a donation to the relief fund.”

