Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City Football Live streaming ISL 2018 Live score streaming: Kerala look to impress in first home game

Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City Football Live streaming ISL 2018 Live score streaming: Kerala Blasters take on Mumbai City as the second round of ISL fixtures commence. The home side will be wearing a special jersey in honour of the armed forces who helped out during the floods that ravaged the state in August. Mumbai and Kerala had contradictory starts to the season. Mumbai were beaten in their first match by Jamshedpur at home while Kerala beat ATK in Kolkata. Moreover, Mumbai now face the daunting task of facing Kerala Blasters in Kochi. Catch live score and updates of the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC here.
Live Blog
Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City Football Live streaming ISL 2018 Live score streaming: Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC in Kochi
Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City Football Live streaming ISL 2018 Live score streaming: After an uplifting opening day win, Kerala Blasters FC will seek to maintain the momentum as they host Mumbai City FC in their first home game of the season here Friday. Kerala defeated ATK 2-0 in Kolkata in the opening game and will now be in a buoyant mood. Strikers Slavisa Stojanovic and Matej Poplatnik were both among the goals and will provide Mumbai City with a stern test of their defence which was breached twice by Jamshedpur FC.
Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Lucian Goian, Subhashish Bose, Shouvik Ghosh, Arnold Issoko, Paulo Machado, Sehnaj Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Modou Sougou, Rafael Bastos
Kerala Blasters: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem; Mohamad Rakip, Sandesh Jhingan, Nemanja Lakic-Pesic, Lalruatthara, Nikola Krcmarevic, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seminlen Doungel, Halicharan Narzary, Slavisla Stovanojic, Matej Poplatnik
Mumbai City won't be very happy that they have to face Kerala Blasters away from home right after a very dissapoininting 2-0 loss to Jamshedpur FC in their own city. At the same time, this could also be the perfect opportunity for them to get the season going. The Blasters have a lot of motivation to put up their best today. This is the first home match of the season. It is also the day when they honour the armed forces that helped the state when it was reeling from the floods.