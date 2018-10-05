Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City Football Live streaming ISL 2018 Live score streaming: Kerala look to impress in first home game

Hello and welcome!

Mumbai City won't be very happy that they have to face Kerala Blasters away from home right after a very dissapoininting 2-0 loss to Jamshedpur FC in their own city. At the same time, this could also be the perfect opportunity for them to get the season going. The Blasters have a lot of motivation to put up their best today. This is the first home match of the season. It is also the day when they honour the armed forces that helped the state when it was reeling from the floods.