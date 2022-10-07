scorecardresearch
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal Live Streaming: When and where to watch ISL 2022 live tv, online

Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2022 Football Live Score Streaming: Kerala battle East Bengal in Indian Super League season opener.

Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal | ISL 2022Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2022 Football Live Streaming.

Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2022 Football Live Streaming: Indian Super League (ISL) will kick off tonight when last season’s runners-up Kerala Blasters face East Bengal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Kerala. Kerala Blasters are the three-time Indian Super League runners-up and will be looking to maintain their level. They will also have the backing of their passionate home crowd who are back in the stadiums, for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

East Bengal Head Coach, Stephen Constantine, will be managing an ISL club for the first time. East Bengal won only one game last season, and Constantine said that the rebuild would be a progressive one.

Here is all you need to know about the game-

When is Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal in ISL 2022?

Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal will be played on Friday, October 7.

What time is the kickoff between Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal in ISL 2022?

Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal in ISL 2022 will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal ISL 2022 game being played?

Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal ISL 2022 match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Which channel will air Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal in ISL 2022?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal ISL 2022 match?

The live-streaming of Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

