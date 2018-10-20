Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos Football Live Score, ISL 2018 Football Live Streaming: Unbeaten Kerala face Delhi at home

ISL 2018, Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos Football Live Score Streaming: Kerala Blasters will look forward to seal another 3 points when they meet Delhi Dynamos at home on Saturday.
Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos Football Live Score, ISL 2018 Football Live Streaming Online: An unbeaten Kerala Blasters will look forward to seal another 3 points when they meet Delhi Dynamos at home on Saturday. Kerala have played two matches so far, where they have won one and drawn the other.
On the other hand, Delhi Dynamos would like to track themselves to winning ways, after suffering a 2-1 loss to ATK at home. Catch Live score and updates of Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos ISL 2018 Live.
Live Blog
Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos Live Score ISL 2018 Live Streaming: Catch Live score and updates of Kerala Blastes vs Delhi Dynamos
Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos Live Score ISL 2018 Live Streaming: The Blasters have made more than a decent start to their ISL campaign and will look at the massive home advantage to see them through against the Dynamos at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Kochi.
Both the teams have not been able to find the net at the end of first 45 mins. Delhi Dynamos, however, has been the better side so far with better chances and more possession.
Delhi Dynamos misses another golden opportunity as Romeo Fernandes finds Zuiverloon inside the Kerala D but he fails to hit the target.
A lucky escape for Kerala as goalkeeper Naveen Kumar fails to grab the ball and spills it right in front of the goalpost. Dynamos' Narayan Das took a shot but it is eventually blocked by the defender.
Delhi goalkeeper makes an excellent save as he denies a long-range effort by Slavisa from opening Kerala's account. It was a difficult save as the ball bounced right in front of the keeper.
Delhi Dynamos have already won three corners but the delivery has not been great. The ball in all the three occasions have been comfortably intercepted by the Kerala defenders.
A good start for Dynamos as the visitors are passing the ball comfortably. Kerala Blasters defenders are tussling hard to break the attack by Dynamos.
The match between Kerala Blasters and Delhi Dynamos is underway. The home side start the proceedings as they look forward to continue their unbeaten run in this season.
(Source: Twitter/IndSuperLeague)
Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League 2018-19 match between Kerala Blasters and Delhi Dynamos. Kerala has made two changes in their starting line up. CK Vineet returns from the bench and teenage goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthen has been rested. Romeo Fernandes will start for the first time in the season for Dynamos.