Kerala Blasters trump Barcelona, Man United with second best Instagram engagement rate

Kerala Blasters have knocked the likes of top European clubs such as FC Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United to rank second, globally, among football clubs which have the highest Instagram engagement rates as of April 2020.

Blasters had an engagement rate of 3.68 percent while Barcelona (0.97%), Liverpool FC (0.88%) and Manchester United (0.57%) lagged behind, as per a release from the Kochi-based outfit.

The figures were made public by Results Sports based on a study on “Global Digital Platform Benchmark”.

The Blasters, who have the largest fan following among football clubs in India are also among the 58 football clubs that have a follower base of more than one million in the world.

It is also the fifth-largest followed football club in Asia.

Brazil’s Gremio topped the list with an engagement rate of 3.78%.

Kerala Blasters have appointed Mohun Bagan’s I-League winning coach Kibu Vicuna as their head coach for the upcoming season. This came hours after the franchise announced that it has parted ways with Eelco Schattorie after one season at the helm of affairs.

A host of recurring injuries to key players, including a season-long one to stopper Sandesh Jhingan, severely handicapped Kerala’s campaign as they finished seventh on the table with 19 points from 18 matches last season.

