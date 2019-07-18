Kerala Blasters complete the signing of Mouhamadou Moustapha Gning

Kerala Blasters have added to their foreign signing spree as they completed the signing of Senegalese midfielder Mouhamadou Moustapha Gning. The 30-year-old becomes the fifth foreign signing of the two-time champions of Indian Super League (ISL). (READ IN MALAYALAM)

The club made the announement on their their Twitter handle on Wednesday with #SwagathamMoustapha. “Let’s welcome the Senegalese midfielder, Mouhamadou Moustapha Gning, who joins us for the upcoming Hero ISL Season,” said Kerala’s Twitter handle.

#SwagathamMoustapha ?? Let’s welcome the Senegalese midfielder, Mouhamadou Moustapha Gning, who joins us for the upcoming Hero ISL Season! ???? #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/KKkPCypcyr — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) July 17, 2019

Gning joins the likes of Bartholomew Ogbeche, Sergio Cidoncha and Gianni Zuiverloon as the prominent foreign players joining Kerala for their 2019-20 campaign.

After making his debut for UD Logroñés in 2011, Gning switched Spanish outfits like Sariñena, Amorebieta, Ebro and Lleida Esportiu over the course of seven years. Gning spent the last season with SD Ejea, where he featured in 36 matches for the club, scoring just a solitary goal.

“I’m really excited to be a part of Kerala Blasters and can’t wait to start playing for the team,” Gning said after completing the move. “I appreciate the opportunity and am really curious to know more about Indian football and discover the culture of an amazing state like Kerala. My ultimate goal is to put in my best on the pitch and fight for the goals of the club.”

Calling Gning ‘a rock in the midfield, head coach Eelco Schattorie said, “We are very happy and proud to have signed a player like Moustapha, who is a rock in the midfield. Players like him, who are willing to put in that extra effort are like cement that keeps the team together. Looking forward to working with him.”