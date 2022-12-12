scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

‘Keep inspiring us’: Pele urges Neymar to continue playing for Brazil

Neymar remains without a major title with Brazil, and it's unclear if he will try to be back for a fourth World Cup four years from now, when he will be 34 years old.

Neymar carries a banner of former Brazil player Pele. (Reuters)

Pele has urged Neymar to ‘continue playing for Brazil’s after the forward dropped a retirement hint following his team’s FIFA World Cup exit.

“You know, as I do, that no number is greater than the joy of representing our country,” Pele wrote on Instagram.

“I’m 82 years old, and after all this time, I hope I’ve inspired you in some way to get this far… Your legacy is far from over. Keep inspiring us. I will continue punching the air with happiness with every goal you score, as I have done in every game I’ve seen you on the pitch.”

Pele, who was hospitalised earlier this month during treatment for colon cancer, congratulated Neymar for equalling his goal-scoring record.

“I learned that the more time passes, the more our legacy grows,” Pele wrote.

“My record was set almost 50 years ago, and no one has been able to get close to it until now. You made it, my boy. That adds to the greatness of your achievement.”

The World Cup quarterfinal loss to Croatia was a tough one to take for the Brazil forward, and it could mean the end of his time with the national team.

Neymar remains without a major title with Brazil, and it's unclear if he will try to be back for a fourth World Cup four years from now, when he will be 34 years old.

“It would be too hasty to come here and say that this is it, but I can’t guarantee anything,” Neymar said after Brazil’s 4-2 loss to Croatia in a penalty shootout on Friday. “I have to take some time to think about it. I’m not closing any doors to the Selecao, but I’m also not saying 100% that I want to be back.”

Before the tournament in Qatar, Neymar hadn’t ruled out this being his last World Cup appearance.

“Honestly, I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s hard to talk about it right now,” he said Friday. “Now it’s time to go home and lament.”

Not winning the title could keep him motivated to return, as for now his only triumphs with the national team remain the 2013 Confederations Cup title and the Olympic gold medal from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Neymar theoretically has until March to make a decision about his future, because that’s when South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup is expected to begin.

close