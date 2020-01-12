Kazuyoshi Miura at 52 signs new contract with Yokohoma FC for his 35th season

Kazuyoshi Miura will turn 53 next month. (Source: J-League) Kazuyoshi Miura will turn 53 next month. (Source: J-League)

Kazuyoshi Miura has extended his challenge as he signed a contract with J-League club Yokohama FC on Saturday, which will be his 35th season playing the sport.

52-year-old striker Kazuyoshi Miura, the world’s oldest professional player, has extended his Yokohama FC contract again. He’ll play in his 35th season. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BCZyvWbMPH — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 11, 2020

The 52-year-old Japanese forward played in just three matches last season and failed to score any goals for the Yokohama-based club. He will turn 53 on February 26, and will stretch his record as the oldest player to ever play in the league.

Back in March 2017, Miura entered into the Guinness World Records as the oldest professional football player to score a competitive league goal against Thespakusatsu Gunma. Yokohoma FC had won the match 1-0 at Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium in Yokohama, Japan.

Ever since that winner which helped him break Stanley Matthews’ record as the world’s oldest goalscorer, he has failed to score for more than 33 months now.

Kazuyoshi Miura with his Guinness World Record certificate. (Source: Twitter) Kazuyoshi Miura with his Guinness World Record certificate. (Source: Twitter)

Recruited at the age of 38, ‘King Kazu’ joined Yokohama FC in 2005 and has made 250-plus appearances ever since. In the national colours of Japan, he has scored 55 goals in 89 appearances before retiring in 2000.

Prior to this, he started his professional football career with the Brazilian side Santos, before he went on to have stunts in Japanese teams Tokyo Verdy and Vissel Kobe. He has also played for Dinamo Zagreb, Genoa, Sydney FC and even had a trial at Bournemouth.

READ | The Lion in Twilight: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

“My passion for football has not changed since I turned professional at the age of 18,” Miura had told reporters at an event to mark his 52nd birthday last year. “I even feel like it is growing.”

Yokohama FC will open the 2020 season of J-League on February 23 against Vissel Kobe.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd