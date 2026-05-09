Katy Perry will perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. Which other star singers will attend?

The biggest World Cup in history kicks off on ​June 11 in Mexico City, where Grammy Award-winning Mexican pop band Mana will perform as part of a lineup

By: Sports Desk
2 min readMay 9, 2026 05:05 PM IST
KatyKaty Perry on the left and FIFA World Cup 2026 on the right. (FILE photo)
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