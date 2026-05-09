Katy Perry will perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. Which other star singers will attend?

American singer Katy Perry will be part of the opening ceremony at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles for the first FIFA World Cup game between the United States and Paraguay. The other top artist lined up for the event is Bangladeshi-American Sanjoy, a Los Angeles-based DJ.

Earlier, FIFA announced on Friday that it will hold separate opening ‌ceremonies before the first game in each of the three host countries for this year’s World Cup, which is being held in Mexico, Canada and the ​United States.

The biggest World Cup in history kicks off on ​June 11 in Mexico City, where Grammy Award-winning Mexican pop band Mana will perform as part of a lineup that ​also includes Alejandro Fernandez and Belinda, FIFA said in a post on ​X.