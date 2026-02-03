Karim Benzema’s heartfelt message to Al Ittihad: ‘This chapter comes to an end…’

French footballer Karima Benzema left a heartfelt message through social media to Saudi pro club Al Ittihad after he moved to the league rivals Al-Hilal. The 38-year-old denied the contract from Al Ittihad before moving to his new club.

Benzema, in his message, thanked all the parties involved in his club during the two-and-half years tenure and said he was proud to be part of the team.

“Al Ittihad, This chapter comes to an end, but the respect and gratitude will always remain. Thank you to the club, the staff, my teammates, and especially the fans for the welcome, the love, and the energy you gave me every day. This journey gave me a lot, both personally and professionally. I leave with my head held high, proud to have worn these colors and of everything we shared. I wish you all the best for what’s next. Respect. KB9”, he posted on X.