Karim Benzema set for shock return for World Cup final against Argentina: Reports

Karim Benzema could make a sensational return to the France squad in the FIFA 2022 World Cup final against Argentina, despite missing the rest of the tournament through injury.

Benzema, who was ruled out of the World Cup after picking up a thigh injury in training in Qatar on the eve of the tournament, flew back home to Madrid to begin work on his recovery when the tournament began.

“I’ve never given up in my life but tonight I have to think of the team, as I have always done,” he had written on Instagram at the time.

“So reason tells me to give my place to someone who can help our squad have a great World Cup,” he had added.

However, the Spanish outlet Marca reported on Thursday that the star forward has since returned on time and has been training without any fitness issues since last week.

Benzema could now make a shock return to the squad if Didier Deschamps needs to call upon his services because he was never replaced in the French team after leaving the squad.

After Les Bleus beat Morocco 2-0 in the semis, France manager Didier Deschamps was asked by FOX Sports if Benzema was indeed back to the World Cup but the head coach preferred not to reply.

Advertisement

“I don’t really want to answer that question,” Deschamps said following a long pause. “Next question. I do apologize.”

So far in his career, Benzema has netted 37 goals in 97 caps for France.