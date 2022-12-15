scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Karim Benzema set for shock return for World Cup final against Argentina: Reports

Karim Benzema has reportedly recovered from a thigh injury and could rejoin the France squad before the World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday.

France's Karim Benzema during a training session at the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar. (AP)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Karim Benzema could make a sensational return to the France squad in the FIFA 2022 World Cup final against Argentina, despite missing the rest of the tournament through injury.

Benzema, who was ruled out of the World Cup after picking up a thigh injury in training in Qatar on the eve of the tournament, flew back home to Madrid to begin work on his recovery when the tournament began.

“I’ve never given up in my life but tonight I have to think of the team, as I have always done,” he had written on Instagram at the time.

“So reason tells me to give my place to someone who can help our squad have a great World Cup,” he had added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

However, the Spanish outlet Marca reported on Thursday that the star forward has since returned on time and has been training without any fitness issues since last week.

Benzema could now make a shock return to the squad if Didier Deschamps needs to call upon his services because he was never replaced in the French team after leaving the squad.

After Les Bleus beat Morocco 2-0 in the semis, France manager Didier Deschamps was asked by FOX Sports if Benzema was indeed back to the World Cup but the head coach preferred not to reply.

Advertisement

“I don’t really want to answer that question,” Deschamps said following a long pause. “Next question. I do apologize.”

So far in his career, Benzema has netted 37 goals in 97 caps for France.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 07:45:24 am
Next Story

The Kashi-Tamil Sangamam: Celebrating the confluence of cultures

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 15: Latest News
close