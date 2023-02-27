scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

Karim Benzema and Real Madrid to miss The Best FIFA Awards to prepare for El Clasico against Barcelona

Star forward, Karim Benzema has been nominated for the men's best player award alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, both of whom had starred in the 2022 World Cup final last year.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their second goal in Copa Del Rey. (Reuters)

Karim Benzema is one of the three players nominated for The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award. However, he won’t be present at the ceremony in Zurich. So won’t be his club manager Carlo Ancelotti, who is among the three nominees for the best manager award. In fact, none of the Real Madrid players will be attending the awards.

Per The Athletic, Madrid are set to miss the event to prepare for their upcoming Copa Del Rey semifinal first leg against arch rivals, FC Barcelona later this week.

Even though the decision to skip the ceremony was made by the club officials, the players and coaching staff agreed to it.

Star forward, Karim Benzema has been nominated for the men’s best player award alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, both of whom had starred in the 2022 World Cup final last year.

While Mbappe had scored a first hattrick in the men’s World Cup final since 1966, his PSG teammate Messi has been pipped as the favorite to win the award for having guided Argentina to a third world title and having won the golden ball.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Apart from the individual awards, Thibaut Courtois, Luka Modric and Benzema are all expected to be named in the FIFPRO XI, while Antonio Rudiger and Fede Valverde will miss out despite their nominations.

Real Madrid manager Ancelotti was taken aback by Vinicius Jr being omitted from the nomination long list, which includes 26 players.

Advertisement

“I don’t know the list, but the fact that Vinicius is not on it seems strange to me,” Ancelotti had said. “I think it was a mistake.”

Also Read
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning first-half hat trick for Al Nassr, crea...
Lionel Messi
Watch: Lionel Messi astounds fans with an ankle-breaking scoring technique
Ronaldinho
Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho set to return to football in Gerard Pique'...
Ronaldo, Al Nassr, Al Nassr director, Ronaldo in Saudi Pro Cup, Ronaldo news, Ronaldo in Saudi, Ronaldo Saudi Pro League
I spent 200 mn euros on Cristiano and he only knows how to say Siiiuuu, s...

Having scored the sole goal in Madrid’s Champions League final win against Liverpool earlier this year, Vinicius has scored 19 goals in 43 appearances for club and country.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 21:40 IST
Next Story

I don’t think he’s a striker but he’s fantastic: Alex Ferguson on Marcus Rashford

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 27: Latest News
close