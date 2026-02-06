‘Ask them… ask the Al-Ittihad players’: Karim Benzema’s pointed response on not saying goodbye to former team

The former Real Madrid striker, 38, scored 16 goals in 21 matches for Al-Ittihad in all competitions this season.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 6, 2026 04:40 PM IST
BenzemaKarim Benzema in action. (Reuters)
Make us preferred source on Google

New Al-Hilal signing Karima Benzema, the 2023 Ballon d’Or winner, had a tense exchange with a reporter when he was asked why he had left Al Ittihad. He had a successful debut with Al Hilal when he slammed a hattrick against Al Akhdoud on Thursday night for his new club. But some questions from the post-match interview turned tense when he was asked why he left Al Ittihad.

“Let’s talk about the match only. I feel a great vibe with this group and this club,” he said when he was asked initially. On the reporter not relenting on why he did not say goodbye to the club, Benzema pointedly said to ask the Al-Ittihad players. “Ask them… ask the Al-Ittihad players,” he said.

Benzama joined Al-Ittihad as a free agent in 2023 summer after he won the Ballon d’Or. With the help of his French teammate Ngolo Kante and Brazil’s Fabinho, Benzema helped the club to a title last season. The 38-year-old denied the contract from Al Ittihad before moving to his new club.

The former Real Madrid striker, 38, scored 16 goals in 21 matches for Al-Ittihad in all competitions this season.

Al-Hilal sit top of the league standings with 47 points, one point ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr. Al-Ittihad are sixth with 34 points.

Al-Hilal is Saudi Arabia’s most successful team with 21 league titles and four Asian Championships.

Last year it stunned Manchester City at the Club World Cup 4-3 and knocked out Pep Guardiola’s team.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo receives Saudi PL warning: ‘No individual determines decisions beyond their club’

Coached by two-time Champions League finalist Simone Inzaghi, it represents a major threat to Ronaldo’s hopes of being crowned league champion after sparking a wave of top soccer players — including Benzema — to move to the Saudi league.

Story continues below this ad

Benzema’s deal comes at a time when there were reports Ronaldo was unhappy about a lack of transfer activity from Al-Nassr and even boycotted a match for his club. Things, however, seemed to have been ironed out as the Portuguese talisman returned to train with the club earlier this week.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
Harshit Rana ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026, Mohammed Siraj picked as replacement
With Harshit Rana ruled out injured, Mohammed Siraj will join India in the T20 World Cup squad. (PTI/AP Photo)
'We are not hurt ... but it is not good for game': Pakistan skipper Salman Agha on IND-PAK tensions
Pakistan’s government has already taken a stand to not take the field against India on February 15 at Colombo.

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ row: Why Manoj Bajpayee film has drawn BJP ire, led to FIR in UP
Ghooskhor Pandat
At least 31 killed in Islamabad mosque explosion during Friday prayer
pakistan blast
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: Neeraj Pandey takes down promotional material; acknowledges 'title caused hurt'
Ghooskhor Pandat
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
Doctors of the wild: How these five animals mastered medicine
animals
One link, total control: How screen-sharing scams are looting Indians
By convincing users to install or open screen-sharing links, scammers gain real-time control over the devices. (Image: Freepik)
Advertisement
Feb 06: Latest News