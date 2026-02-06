‘Ask them… ask the Al-Ittihad players’: Karim Benzema’s pointed response on not saying goodbye to former team

New Al-Hilal signing Karima Benzema, the 2023 Ballon d’Or winner, had a tense exchange with a reporter when he was asked why he had left Al Ittihad. He had a successful debut with Al Hilal when he slammed a hattrick against Al Akhdoud on Thursday night for his new club. But some questions from the post-match interview turned tense when he was asked why he left Al Ittihad.

“Let’s talk about the match only. I feel a great vibe with this group and this club,” he said when he was asked initially. On the reporter not relenting on why he did not say goodbye to the club, Benzema pointedly said to ask the Al-Ittihad players. “Ask them… ask the Al-Ittihad players,” he said.