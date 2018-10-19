Karim Benzema, friends accused of kidnapping agent to recover money

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema has been suspected of being involved in a kiddnapping. (Source: Reuters)

If French reports are to be believed, Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has been suspected of being involved in a kidnapping. The reason behind the kidnapping is believed to be the recovery of money owed to the French star.

According to French news site Mediapart, Benzema is behind the kidnapping which took place after a dispute involving 50,000 euros in cash. Benzema’s lawyer, however, has denied the claims after Leo D., who claims to be a former representative of the French International, filed a lawsuit on Monday saying that he was a victim of the alleged kidnapping.

He reportedly said that Benzema’s friend Smaine T, and his driver grabbed him in Paris after the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lyon and told him to get into a van which was black in colour.

On Friday, Benzema rubbished the reports saying, “A relative of Benzema touches the arm of De Souza, it is an abduction. De Souza is beaten, he has no day of ITT. De Souza says that Benzema was in the Van, thesis dismissed by the investigators. “Is this world serious?

« Un proche de Benzema touche le bras de De Souza, c’est un enlevement » « De Souza est roué de coups, il n’a aucun jour d’ITT » « De Souza dit que Benzema était dans le Van, thèse écartée par les enquêteurs » Ce monde est-il sérieux ? #FautArreter #Givemeabreak #CTrop pfff 🤮 — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) 18 October 2018

The Real Madrid star’s lawyer Sylvain Cormier claimed that Leo D “has never been the agent of Karim Benzema. This is where the problem originates — he is perhaps disappointed. This whole thing has been agitated by this man who tries very clumsily to hide his own problems.”

“This man accuses a relative of Karim Benzema of taking his arm, we also know that Karim Benzema was not present at the scene — suspicion of attempted kidnapping is perfectly grotesque,” said Cormier.

