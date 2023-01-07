scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Kane sends Tottenham into FA Cup fourth round

Kane had hardly been in the game in a dull opening half but curled home a superb effort five minutes into the second period to take his Tottenham tally to 265 goals.

Tottenham's Harry Kane acknowledges the fans at the end of the English FA Cup soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Listen to this article
Kane sends Tottenham into FA Cup fourth round
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane moved to within one goal of the club’s record scorer Jimmy Greaves with the only goal in a 1-0 win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Kane had hardly been in the game in a dull opening half but curled home a superb effort five minutes into the second period to take his Tottenham tally to 265 goals.

Eight-time FA Cup winners Tottenham, who lost to Portsmouth in the 2010 semi-final, failed to register a shot on target against their third-tier opponents in the first half but improved after the break to dominate.

After Kane broke the deadlock with his 17th club goal this season, midfielder Oliver Skipp wasted a great chance to make it 2-0 as Tottenham eased through with few alarms.

Premier League Leicester City, who won the Cup in 2021, also reached the fourth round with a 1-0 win at Gillingham who are bottom of the Football League.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
China’s Covid surge threatens villagers as Lunar New Year approaches
China’s Covid surge threatens villagers as Lunar New Year approaches
We gave ChatGPT and You.com top Google searches, this is what we got
We gave ChatGPT and You.com top Google searches, this is what we got
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
One Shahid Afridi press conference that BCCI and chairman of selectors Ch...
One Shahid Afridi press conference that BCCI and chairman of selectors Ch...

Southampton put aside their poor Premier League form to come from behind to beat fellow top flight side Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park with Adam Armstrong scoring the winner.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 21:17 IST
Next Story

Suryakumar Yadav shatters records after scoring century against Sri Lanka in 3rd T20I

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 07: Latest News
close