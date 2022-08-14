Kane salvages point for Spurs at Chelsea with last-gasp header

Updated: August 14, 2022 11:28:54 pm
Harry Kane headed a last-gasp equaliser to earn Tottenham Hotspur a barely-deserved 2-2 draw in a feisty Premier League derby at Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.
Reece James seemed to have sealed the points for the hosts with a 77th-minute strike but Kane rose to head home a corner in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and his Spurs counterpart Antonio Conte, a former Chelsea boss, were both shown red cards after the final whistle as tempers boiled over on a sweltering afternoon in west London.
Late drama at Stamford Bridge 🍿#CHETOT pic.twitter.com/TpTyKMehDZ
— Premier League (@premierleague) August 14, 2022
Centre back Kalidou Koulibaly marked his home debut in style by volleying Chelsea in front from a corner in the 19th minute and the hosts totally dominated the opening period.
Chelsea remained in the ascendancy in the second half and should have had the points wrapped up but were rocked when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalised in the 68th minute.
Tuchel was furious that the goal was allowed, believing Kai Havertz had been fouled in the build-up, and clashed with Conte.
🔵⚪ Late dug out drama leads to both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte receiving a red card 😳 pic.twitter.com/l9Zq9UZhlu
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 14, 2022
Havertz then spurned a glorious chance to put Chelsea back in front but the hosts did reclaim their lead in the 77th minute when James fired past Hugo Lloris from a pass by Raheem Sterling — a goal that sent Tuchel joyfully racing down the touchline.
Tottenham, who began the season in optimistic fashion, could have had few complaints if they had gone home empty-handed but Kane’s late intervention means they have four points from two games, the same as Chelsea.
Tottenham have won only once in their last 38 visits to Stamford Bridge in all competitions.
🌳 An impressive 3️⃣ points for @NFFC 🌳#NFOWHU pic.twitter.com/BwIubav9z3
— Premier League (@premierleague) August 14, 2022
Awoniyi delivers hammer blow as Forest beat West Ham
Subscriber Only Stories
A first-half goal from Taiwo Awoniyi was enough to earn Nottingham Forest a 1-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday, their first victory of the new Premier League season as the City Ground hosted top-flight soccer for the first time since 1999.
Awoniyi scored Forest’s first Premier League goal in 23 years in first half stoppage time and it proved to be the difference as both teams had goals disallowed by VAR and West Ham captain Declan Rice had a second-half penalty saved.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support 'Har Ghar Tiranga' while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: 'Pathaan will lift Bollywood up'
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’
The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by NazismPremium
Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?Premium
Latest News
I-Day: Two Punjab officers to be get President’s Police Medal
Rajasthan Dalit boy’s death: BJP, BSP criticise Cong govt; Scheduled Caste panel to send team
‘India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood’
Karnataka: 83-year-old woman living alone in Bengaluru murdered
Sidhu Moosewala’s father alleges friends behind singer’s murder, says will soon reveal names
Will hold meeting to decide presidential candidate once electoral list becomes clear: Bhaichung Bhutia
Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president held over ‘breaking lock’ of memorial
Manipur: Security forces foil plot to plant bombs ahead of I-Day, arrest 7 militants
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may get Finance & Health
BMC’s business incubation centre to help set up mini-STPs for five slum pockets
Hathras victim’s family torture continues even after 2 years: Rahul Gandhi
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homes