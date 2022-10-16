scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Harry Kane on target as high-flying Tottenham beat Everton 2-0

Everton had defended resolutely and wasted a couple of gilt-edged chances but when their goalkeeper Jordan Pickford brought down England team mate Kane just before the hour mark the striker made no mistake from the spot.

EPLTottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 3rd left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring their side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Harry Kane’s second-half penalty on his 400th appearance for Tottenham Hotspur helped them to a 2-0 win over Everton to cement their place in the Premier League top four on Saturday.

Tottenham dominated after the break and Kane was then involved in a flowing move that ended with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wrapping up the points in the 86th minute.

Everton rarely looked like getting back into the game after going behind and have now managed only one victory in their last 20 Premier League games against Spurs.

Tottenham, who have won all seven home games in all competitions this season, moved level on 23 points with second-placed Manchester City who visit Liverpool on Sunday. Leaders Arsenal have 24 points.

Everton are 14th with 10 points from 10 games.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 12:13:41 am
