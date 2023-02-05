scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Kane breaks Greaves goal record for Tottenham, scores 200th Premier League goal

Kane struck in the 15th minute to give his side the lead and his feat was warmly celebrated by the Spurs fans in the stadium.

Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the opening goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Harry Kane became Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time record scorer with his 267th goal for the club arriving in the Premier League home game against Manchester City on Sunday.

England captain Kane had matched the tally of the late Jimmy Greaves when he scored the winner at Fulham last month.

Greaves’s record had stood since 1970.

Kane’s 267 goals have come in 416 appearances for the club in all competitions while Greaves played 379 games.

Kane’s goal was also his 200th in the Premier League.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 22:35 IST
