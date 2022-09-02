scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Kalyan Chaubey becomes the new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

While the participation of Bhutia, a premier football figure in the country and the second most capped India player of all time, had brought the election into more light, his counterpart had been seen as a favorite owing to his political experience.

Chaubey becomes the first former player to take the role of the AIFF President. (Photo: PTI)

Former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey has become the new All India Football Federation President after besting former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls decided by the 34-member voters’ list made up of state association representatives.

Chaubey, a Bharatiya Janta Party leader from West Bengal, has become the first former national team player to be elected as the head of Indian football’s governing body. The election results come on the back of a dark phase in Indian football, having suffered a temporary ban from the world football governing body, FIFA owing to a classic case of third party interference after the Supreme Court appointed a Committee of Administrators to run the daily operations at AIFF.

While the participation of Bhutia, a premier football figure in the country and the second most capped India player of all time, had brought the election into more light, his counterpart had been seen as a favorite owing to his political experience. The 45-year-old had contested and lost in the 2019 general elections in Krishnanagar.

Chaubey (centre) celebrates his win in the AIFF President polls. (Express photo)

Bhutia had said while announcing his candidature, “I run a football club, I have been in state association in Sikkim for the last six years, I have had the exposure of playing in England, I am in constant touch with some of the world’s top footballers, I started Indian football players association – only football has a players association with proper rules in place (in India).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...

“Congratulations to Kalyan, I hope under him we’ll be able to take Indian football forward. I have been working in football before the elections, I’ll continue after it too,” he said after the announcement. The former India international left midway while the counting for vice president and treasurer was still going on and has confirmed that he will be a part of the AIFF executive committee as an eminent player.

READ |“Kalyan is a sweet guy, a nice person. But I will be a better president” Football legend Bhaichung Bhutia on his contender to be AIFF president

He further added,  “I run a football club, I have been in state association in Sikkim for the last six years, I have had the exposure of playing in England, I am in constant touch with some of the world’s top footballers, I started Indian football players association – only football has a players association with proper rules in place (in India).”

With FIFA having lifted off the ban, the task at hand for Chaubey is bigger than ever to restore normalcy at an administrative level as India get set to host the U-17 Women’s World Cup in October.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 02:55:03 pm
Next Story

Mumbai: Politics during festivals is childish behaviour, says Aditya Thackeray

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Encroachment on drains and a vigorous monsoon: Why Bengaluru was flooded

Encroachment on drains and a vigorous monsoon: Why Bengaluru was flooded

Gujarat HC dismisses plea challenging slaughterhouse closure during ‘Paryushan’

Gujarat HC dismisses plea challenging slaughterhouse closure during ‘Paryushan’

Laxman Narasimhan at the helm, what can we expect from Starbucks?

Laxman Narasimhan at the helm, what can we expect from Starbucks?

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
Palaniswami is AIADMK's top leader, HC quashes order in favour of OPS

Palaniswami is AIADMK's top leader, HC quashes order in favour of OPS

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Asia Cup | SL vs BAN

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Can I get Fatty Liver Disease even if I don't consume alcohol?

Can I get Fatty Liver Disease even if I don't consume alcohol?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup: Afghanistan defeat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 02: Latest News