K-League’s FC Seoul use sex dolls to fill up empty stands, apologise after backlash

FC Seoul apologise for filling empty stadium with sex dolls (Source: Devon Rowcliffe/Twitter) FC Seoul apologise for filling empty stadium with sex dolls (Source: Devon Rowcliffe/Twitter)

FC Seoul, a professional football team in South Korea, used mannequins that turned out to be sex dolls to fill their stadium as football resumed behind closed doors. The K-League football club issued an apology later in this regard after facing social media backlash.

Photographs emerging from the empty stadium showed around 10 dolls sitting in front of life-sized cardboard cutouts of the team’s players. But fans on social media could not help but notice that the mannequins looked more like sex dolls.

Some social media users also pointed out that the dolls were holding posters with BJ Chaero written on them, which is reportedly the inspiration behind the dolls’ design.

2016 K League winners FC Seoul inadvertently used sex dolls rather than fashion mannequins to help fill empty stands this weekend. The club has apologised. Both the club and the supplier are pointing fingers at others. (It’s not just COVID-19 you need to avoid catching!) #kleague pic.twitter.com/59rSU8XxYL — Devon Rowcliffe (@WhoAteTheSquid) May 17, 2020

Blaming the supplier for the mix up, FC Seoul released a statement saying, “We would like to apologise to the fans. We are deeply sorry. Our intention was to do something light-hearted in these difficult times. We will think hard about what we need to do to ensure that something like this never happens again.”

Football returned to action in South Korea with the defending champions Jeonbuk Motors beating Suwon Bluewings 1-0 in the southwestern city of Jeonju. No fans are allowed in stadiums, many of which were built for the 2002 World Cup and have capacities of over 40,000.

With lack of football action around thee world, the K-League sold international broadcasting rights to more than 10 countries. Bundesliga joined the K-League this weekend as football returned to Germany.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd