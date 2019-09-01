Own goal hands Juventus dramatic win over Napoli, Cristiano Ronaldo scores 1st goal of season

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly scored an injury-time own goal to hand Juventus a 4-3 Serie A victory in Turin on Saturday after the visitors had fought back from three goals down.

Advertising

Goals from Danilo, Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo gave the Italian champions a 3-0 lead with less than half an hour remaining.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores but doesn’t celebrate in case VAR rules the goal out 😂 pic.twitter.com/etMgmwt6lt — Cristiano Stuff (@CristianoStuff_) August 31, 2019

Napoli refused to give up as Kostas Manolas and Hirving Lozano scored within two minutes of each other before Giovanni Di Lorenzo completed a stunning comeback.

But Koulibaly volleyed a free kick into his own net in stoppage time to hand Juve an early advantage in the Serie A title race.

Juventus face a trip to Fiorentina next after the international break, while Napoli host Sampdoria.