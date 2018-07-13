Juventus will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last club, says agent Jorge Mendes

Cristiano Ronaldo went to Juventus from Real Madrid. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo went to Juventus from Real Madrid. (Source: Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has said that Juventus would be the Portugal captain’s last club where he closes his ‘marvelous’ career. “I’m very happy for Cristiano,” Mendes told Sport. “Juventus will be his last club and I’m glad he made this decision. With this team he’ll close out his marvelous career,” he added.

Serie A champions Juventus signed Ronaldo for an amount of 100 million Euros from Real Madrid.”I thank (Juventus president) Andrea Agnelli in particular for his determination and his willingness to negotiate with Real Madrid. And I also thank (Juventus general manager) Beppe Marotta for his professionalism,” said Mendes.

The Serie A club who signed Ronaldo for a four-year deal said in a statement that he has been signed on a 30 million Euros per season deal. Ronaldo who has been the leading goalscorer for Real was seeking an exit since the end of the last season. “Real Madrid C.F. communicates that, according to the will and request expressed by the player Cristiano Ronaldo, the club has agreed to transfer him to Juventus F.C,” Real Madrid said in its statement.

“Today Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the most brilliant times in the history of our club and world football. Beyond the conquered titles, the trophies achieved and the triumphs achieved in the playing fields during these 9 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has been an example of dedication, work, responsibility, talent and improvement. He has also become the top-scorer in the history of Real Madrid with 451 goals in 438 games. In total 16 titles, including 4 European Cups, 3 of them consecutive and 4 in the last 5 seasons. On an individual basis, with the Real Madrid jersey he has won 4 Gold Balls, 2 The Best, and 3 Gold Boots, among many other awards.For Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of his great symbols and a unique reference for the next generations.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd