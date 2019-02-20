Toggle Menu
Juventus’ Sami Khedira out for a month with irregular heartbeat

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira will be on the sidelines for a month after having treatment to correct an irregular heartbeat, the Serie A leaders said on Wednesday.

Sami Khedira, germany vs norway
Sami Khedira will be out of action. (Source: AP)

The 31-year-old Khedira, who was part of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning squad, did not travel for Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 first leg at Atletico Madrid after being diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.

Khedira underwent an “electrophysiological study and successful interventional therapy”, the Italian champions said in a statement

“After a short period of convalescence (he) will be able to resume his activity approximately within one month.” Khedira has played only 15 times in all competitions for runaway Serie A leaders Juve this season due to injuries.

