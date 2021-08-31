Juventus officially announce Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit

For the last three days, Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Juventus has been an open secret, with the Turin giants remaining mum about the status of the Portuguese superstar, even as Manchester United announced that they had come to an agreement to sign Ronaldo and bring him back to Old Trafford.

On Tuesday, however, Juventus finally issued a statement, officially confirming the 5-time Ballon d’Or winner’s exit from the Italian club.

The club announced the details of Ronaldo’s departure, with an initial €15 million transfer fee set to be paid over five years and another €8 million in add-ons included, pushing the total value of everything to a maximum of €23 million.

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Manchester United FC Ltd for the definitive disposal of the registration rights of the player Dos Santos Aveiro Cristiano Ronaldo has been reached for a consideration of € 15.0 million payable in five financial years, which might be increased, up to a maximum of € 8.0 million, upon achievement of specific performance objectives over the duration of the employment contract with the player.

“This operation generates a negative economic impact of approximately € 14.0 million on the 2020/2021 financial year due to the partial write-down of the net book value of the player’s registration rights,” the press release read.

Ronaldo was primed to sign with Manchester City but a late bid by Manchester United convinced him to return to his old stomping grounds.

Juventus on Tuesday said Moise Kean was returning on a two-year loan deal from Everton, with an obligation to buy him subject to meeting certain targets. The Italy forward will cost 7 million euros ($8.3 million) over two seasons and cost 28 million euros ($33 million) for a permanent transfer.

Kean started his professional career at Juventus in 2016, having joined the club six years earlier. He moved to Everton in 2019 but never held down a regular starting spot and went out on loan to Paris Saint-Germain last season. Kean will fill the void in the squad left by Ronaldo, who is moving to Manchester United for a second spell at Old Trafford.