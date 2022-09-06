scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Juventus, Inter fans investigated for alleged antisemitism

The federation also announced it’s investigating Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri for insulting the referee and the entire referees’ corps during a 2-1 home loss to Napoli.

JuventusInter Milan fans light flares as they cheer during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Cremonese at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Alleged antisemitic chants by Juventus and Inter Milan fans are being investigated by Italian soccer authorities.

The chants, which allegedly included references to Jews, occurred on Saturday during Juventus’ 1-1 draw at Fiorentina and Inter’s 3-2 loss to AC Milan in the Milan derby.

“We have been Brothers of the World since 1908,” Inter tweeted late Monday. “It is a commitment we have always made. It is in our history, it is who we are. Brothers Universally United (hashtag)NoToDiscrimination.”

The federation also announced it’s investigating Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri for insulting the referee and the entire referees’ corps during a 2-1 home loss to Napoli.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 09:17:09 pm
