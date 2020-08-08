Juventus sack coach Maurizio Sarri after UEFA Champions League exit

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has been fired. (Source: Reuters) Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has been fired. (Source: Reuters)

Juventus sacked their coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday, a day after the Serie A champions failed to advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

The 61-year-old joined the Old Lady as the head coach last summer after guiding Chelsea to a UEFA Europa League victory. Sarri still had two years remaining on his deal at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

“Juventus announces that Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the first team,” a club statement said.

“The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus’ history with the victory of the ninth-consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football.”

The former Napoli manager did lead the Bianconeri to their ninth Scudetto in a row in his debut campaign, but his failure on the continental stage led to the club deciding to go in a different direction. Juventus were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the last 16 on Friday, losing on away goals despite a 2-1 win over Olympique Lyonnais in the second leg. July 26: Sarri wins Juventus their 9th consecutive Serie A title 🏆

August 8: Sarri sacked after Juventus are knocked out of the UCL ❌ Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/FtAnmcz9gR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 8, 2020

Juventus’ sporting director Fabio Paratici could also follow Sarri out the exit door, reports Sky Sport Italia,

According to reports, Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi, former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino, current Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and Juventus’ U-23 coach Andrea Pirlo are being considered as a potential successor to Sarri.

