WATCH: Juventus’ Douglas Costa sent off for spitting in opponent’s mouth

Douglas Costa put a dent on Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration of opening his goalscoring account for Juventus when he received a red card for spitting at a Sassuolo player in Serie A match that the defending champions won 2-1.

Costa escaped with a booking for elbowing and then head-butting Sassuolo midfielder Federico Di Francesco as they tangled before the late Sassuolo goal. The Brazilian, however, was shown a red card in stoppage time after video assistant referee caught him spitting at the same player in another altercation.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said winger Costa faces a fine after receiving the red card. “Even if he was fouled, these episodes must not happen,” Allegri told reporters after the match. “We mustn’t fall for provocation. The game was winding down, we had it in the bag and, instead, we stopped playing as a team, everyone wanted to dribble a bit. Then the other team gets back into the game, some players get irritated and that sort of thing happens.”

Allegri added: “It’s only right that he (Costa) is fined, and he certainly will be… I was surprised by his reaction. We have suffered a goal, a red card and a suspension which will be long.”

It took the former Real Madrid forward Ronaldo nearly 320 minutes to score his first league goal for Juventus and he did it with the simplest of tap-ins. Ronaldo doubled his tally shortly after with a low cross that went past the Sassuolo keeper.

Juventus, chasing an eighth successive Serie A title, have 12 points, three ahead of Napoli.

